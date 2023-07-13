FSU students rally in support of USF students facing felony charges after protest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - About 20 Florida State University students rallied outside the university student union Wednesday night to support a group of USF students who were arrested while protesting in March.

Those five USF students are now facing felony charges. They’re accused of attacking law enforcement, but the students deny those allegations.

The arrests came at a time when many FSU students were also taking to the streets to speak out against new legislation preventing Florida universities from using state funds for diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

“We’re going to make a big deal about it,” FSU student Joel Nuñez told WCTV Wednesday. “We’re not going to let the Tampa 5 case go down in silence.”

Students say now that the law has gone into effect, they’re going to continue fighting against it.

“We are going to protest, applying pressure to the university and trying to ultimately increase diversity,” FSU grad student Savoya Simone Joyner said.

Members of the group Students for a Democratic Society have been trying to meet with FSU’s president to discuss what classes or programs might be cut under this new law. In late March, students met with Provost Jim Clark but didn’t get any answers about what specific programs might be impacted.

“We think that this law is going to have a much larger effect than intended,” said Cas Casanova, President of FSU Students for a Democratic Society. “And the fact that our university is not saying anything about it is really disappointing.”

Now, they say it’s a waiting game to see how the legislation affects FSU’s curriculum when classes start in August.

