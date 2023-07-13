TRAFFIC ALERT: Backup on EB I-10 after suspect jumps into river

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Traffic on Interstate 10 backed up near mile-marker 267 near the Suwanee-Madison County line on Thursday night after a reckless-driving suspect pulled over and jumped into the Suwannee River, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was being followed by law enforcement out of Columbia County when he crossed into Suwannee County and FHP joined the pursuit, said Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. When the man approached a construction zone near the river, he ditched the vehicle and jumped in the water below, she said.

The suspect, identified as a white male wearing blue bottoms and a light-colored shirt, is in the water, which is flowing toward Madison County, said Jefferson-Shaw.

At one point, traffic cameras showed several eastbound lanes were closed, but vehicles had started to trickle through around 7:25 p.m. Traffic was also slow-moving in the Westbound direction.

Multiple agencies are still on the scene near mile marker 267, including K9 units from the Suwannee Prison confirmed Sheriff Sam St. John.

We will update this story as we learn more.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.