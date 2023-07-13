Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

TRAFFIC ALERT: Backup on EB I-10 after suspect jumps into river

A major police presence is at the scene on I-10 near the Suwanee-Madison County line
Traffic was backed up on I-10 near the Suwannee-Madison line after a reckless driving suspect...
Traffic was backed up on I-10 near the Suwannee-Madison line after a reckless driving suspect pulled over and jumped into the river, says a spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol.(WCTV)
By Ben Kaplan and Katie Kaplan
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Traffic on Interstate 10 backed up near mile-marker 267 near the Suwanee-Madison County line on Thursday night after a reckless-driving suspect pulled over and jumped into the Suwannee River, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was being followed by law enforcement out of Columbia County when he crossed into Suwannee County and FHP joined the pursuit, said Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. When the man approached a construction zone near the river, he ditched the vehicle and jumped in the water below, she said.

The suspect, identified as a white male wearing blue bottoms and a light-colored shirt, is in the water, which is flowing toward Madison County, said Jefferson-Shaw.

At one point, traffic cameras showed several eastbound lanes were closed, but vehicles had started to trickle through around 7:25 p.m. Traffic was also slow-moving in the Westbound direction.

Multiple agencies are still on the scene near mile marker 267, including K9 units from the Suwannee Prison confirmed Sheriff Sam St. John.

We will update this story as we learn more.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
A hiker in Alaska survived an encounter with three brown bears.
Hiker survives encounter with 3 brown bears while on trail
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting

Latest News

UPDATE: Power and over-the-air signal restored after maintenance Thursday
Classroom (FILE)
More Florida kids eligible for school vouchers
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall is tracking Thursday's storms and has your extended forecast.
Mike's Forecast
Something Good - Undefeated state champs Franklin County AA baseball team heading to Worlds
Something Good - Undefeated state champs Franklin County AA baseball team heading to Worlds