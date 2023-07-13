Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Looking and feeling like mid-July as we head into the weekend

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall is tracking Thursday's storms and has your extended forecast.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Mike McCall
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Scattered showers & storms are once again in the forecast for Friday and the upcoming weekend. Rain chances currently sit at 60% over the next three days. This means that not everyone will see the rain each day.

Our high temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 90s. If a bit more cloud cover develops or some earlier rains arrive, some spots will see lower high temperatures.

The summertime pattern will continue heading into next week. Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
A hiker in Alaska survived an encounter with three brown bears.
Hiker survives encounter with 3 brown bears while on trail
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall is tracking Thursday's storms and has your extended forecast.
Mike's Forecast
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on rain chances heading into the weekend.
More showers try to cool off the afternoon heat
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on rain chances heading into the weekend.
Rob's Forecast
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has your hot and humid Wednesday forecast.
A heat advisory is in effect today