Looking and feeling like mid-July as we head into the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Scattered showers & storms are once again in the forecast for Friday and the upcoming weekend. Rain chances currently sit at 60% over the next three days. This means that not everyone will see the rain each day.

Our high temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 90s. If a bit more cloud cover develops or some earlier rains arrive, some spots will see lower high temperatures.

The summertime pattern will continue heading into next week. Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

