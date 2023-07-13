Lowndes County WIC Farmer’s Markets running through August

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program will host farmer’s markets throughout the summer with fresh, local produce for sale.

All farmer’s markets will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. See the full schedule below:

Wednesday, July 19: Tift County Health Dept., 305 E. 12th St. Tifton, GA 31794

Monday, July 17: Calhoun’s Produce, 5075 Hawpond Rd. Ashburn, GA 31714

Thursday, July 20: Calhoun’s Produce, 5075 Hawpond Rd. Ashburn, GA 31714

Thursday, Aug. 3: Berrien County Health Dept., 600-A S. Jefferson St. Nashville, GA 31639

Wednesday, Aug. 8: Tift County Health Dept., 305 E. 12th St. Tifton, GA 31794

Thursday, Aug. 9: Lanier County Health Dept., 53 W. Murrell St. Lakeland, GA 31635

Tuesday, Aug. 15: Cook County Health Dept., 204 N. Parrish Ave. Adel, GA 31620

Wednesday, Aug. 16: Lowndes County Health Dept., 206 N. Patterson St. Valdosta, GA 31601

Notes from the Georgia Department of Public Health on the markets:

“Please note that, for the Turner County market, vouchers will be issued at the health department, but can be redeemed at Calhoun’s Produce during regular business hours. Vouchers are valid at Calhoun’s Produce any day prior to expiration.

While the farmer’s markets are focused on serving WIC clients, they are open to anyone. WIC clients are asked to bring their eWIC cards with them to the market. Everyone is encouraged to arrive early as produce is limited.”

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.