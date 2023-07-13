Man shot after verbal altercation in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police officers were on the scene of a second shooting within a seven-hour span early Thursday morning.

The latest shooting happened in the 3400 block of Crawfordville Road around 12:50 Thursday morning.

According to a Watch Commander, two men were having an argument when one of them allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other. The victim’s condition was not immediately available but was taken to a local hospital. As of 1:30 a.m., the other man was still detained at the scene.

This incident was the city’s 52nd shooting incident in 2023, according to WCTV’s internal shooting tracker.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

