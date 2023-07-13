Man shot after verbal altercation in Tallahassee

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police officers were on the scene of a second shooting within a seven-hour span early Thursday morning.

The latest shooting happened in the 3400 block of Crawfordville Road around 12:50 Thursday morning.

According to a Watch Commander, two men were having an argument when one of them allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other. The victim’s condition was not immediately available but was taken to a local hospital. As of 1:30 a.m., the other man was still detained at the scene.

This incident was the city’s 52nd shooting incident in 2023, according to WCTV’s internal shooting tracker.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
A hiker in Alaska survived an encounter with three brown bears.
Hiker survives encounter with 3 brown bears while on trail
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting

Latest News

TPD: Man injured in shooting in Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood Wednesday evening
FSU students rally outside the student union
FSU students rally in support of USF students facing felony charges after protest
The county began posting signs across the city of Tallahassee this week that request drivers...
New Leon County signs ask drivers not to give to panhandlers, spark controversy among residents
Hadi Boulos is asking the Tallahassee CRA for $1 million dollars to build an apartment complex
Southside citizen’s advisory committee clashes with developer over affordable housing proposal