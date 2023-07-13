Tell Me Something Good
More Florida kids eligible for school vouchers

Classroom (FILE)
By Cody Butler
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Florida Capital Bureau) - Every child in Florida is now eligible to get state money for private school education.

The legislature expanded the school choice voucher program for this upcoming school year, getting rid of income restrictions. Millions of Florida children and their families can now get the Family Empowerment Scholarship or Florida Tax Credit Scholarship to attend private school, regardless of their family’s income or if they’ve been home-schooled.

Hera Varmah is one of 12 kids in her family. Nine of her siblings went to private school.

“What that meant for my life personally is I had a chance of success. Before that, there wasn’t a light at the end of a tunnel,” Varmah said.

She said her parents wouldn’t have been able to send her to private school if it wasn’t for those state scholarships, often referred to as vouchers.

Today, vouchers cover about $8,500 per student, which won’t cover tuition for Sarasota Christian School ($14,785), Oak Hill School in Gainesville ($19,590), Covenant Christian in Panama City ($8,720) and North Florida Christian in Tallahassee ($9,668).

Varmah said private school families who weren’t eligible for the vouchers before couldn’t always afford tuition.

“Kids are taking partial scholarships out because they simply cannot afford the full tuition or their grandparents helping them pay for it. It’s kind of a whole community thing,” Varmah said.

She said expanding the school vouchers isn’t about taking money away from public schools but making sure every child gets the education they deserve.

“What this means now is more kids now have a chance in the state of Florida to have the opportunity to go to schools that best fit their needs,” Varmah said.

The Florida Department of Education said 13% of students enrolled in school during the last school year went to a private school. Public schools had 86% of the students.

Florida Education Association president Andrew Spar said that’s a sign more vouchers aren’t needed.

“Parents have made it clear. They want their kids in the public schools. They believe in our public schools and they know public schools are the best place for kids to learn,” Spar said.

He said instead he’d like to see the state put more money toward public schools since more kids go there.

“We continue to see money drained from our public schools. This latest expansion could drain as much as $3 billion from Florida’s public schools without a single student leaving the public schools,” Spar said.

The state budget includes $14.5 billion for public schools this year, including an additional $250 million for teacher raises.

The Florida Department of Education says private school enrollment has risen in the last decade. Its annual report on private schools shows 445,000 students were enrolled in nearly 3,000 private schools during the last school year.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

