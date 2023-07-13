More showers try to cool off the afternoon heat

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on rain chances heading into the weekend.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Rob Nucatola
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Getting hot and humid again, until the showers pop-up later today to cool down the lucky spots. More of this is expected Friday and into the weekend.

Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low-mid 90s. The heat index will make it feel 8-10 degrees hotter than it is, and it is going to be plenty hot already.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
A hiker in Alaska survived an encounter with three brown bears.
Hiker survives encounter with 3 brown bears while on trail
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting

Latest News

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on rain chances heading into the weekend.
Rob's Forecast
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has your hot and humid Wednesday forecast.
A heat advisory is in effect today
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has your hot and humid Wednesday forecast.
Rob's Forecast
Each afternoon will host a chance for pop up storms. Outside of showers, temps will reach the...
Looking ahead to Wednesday, more heat with afternoon storms