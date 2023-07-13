More showers try to cool off the afternoon heat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Getting hot and humid again, until the showers pop-up later today to cool down the lucky spots. More of this is expected Friday and into the weekend.

Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low-mid 90s. The heat index will make it feel 8-10 degrees hotter than it is, and it is going to be plenty hot already.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

