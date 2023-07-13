New Leon County signs ask drivers not to give to panhandlers, spark controversy among residents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County is asking its drivers not to give to panhandlers.

The county began posting signs across the city of Tallahassee this week that request drivers refrain from donating directly to panhandlers on roadways. A spokesperson for Leon County said in total 22 signs will be posted in 11 spots across the Tallahassee area. Community Relations Director Mathieu Cavell said the county determined where to place the signs “by panhandling activity and right-of-way access.”

“For your safety and theirs, please do not give to persons in the roadway. Contribute to solutions. BIGBENDCOC.org”

The idea, brought to Commissioner Brian Welch’s attention in May after discussing it with the county commission and it passed a month later. The sign asks people not to give to panhandlers. Instead, donate to community providers like Big Bend Continuum of Care. (WCTV)

The signs, which were first posted this week, sparked controversy among residents. One unidentified person went so far as to remove a sign located on the corner of Miccosukee Road and Capital Circle Northeast, according to county officials. It’s since been replaced.

Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch aided in erecting the new signs. Welch said donating directly to panhandlers can exacerbate other issues they’re experiencing, and he said he believes the postings offer a better alternative.

But many citizens online expressed opposition to the signs. Many took to social media to respond to the new signs, with reactions ranging from grateful to outraged.

Leon County resident Nicole Soza said she opposes them.

“I honestly think that the signage and that kind of ordinance is appalling,” Soza said.

As a teenager, Soza experienced homelessness, she said. The issue hits close to home for her.

“When I see those people, even though I’m better off now, I always remember how it felt to be that person asking for help and you’re embarrassed and ashamed and you have so many other people in your community that think of you badly,” Soza said.

Struggling with housing instability as a teenager still influences her interactions with panhandlers, she said.

“I actually donate to them every time, even if I only have a dollar or so or I’m tight on money myself I still donate,” Soza said.

Welch said the idea for the signs was brought to his attention in May, and after discussing it with the Lounty County Commission, it passed a month later. The signs ask motorists to donate to community provider Big Bend Continuum of Care instead of to panhandlers.

Welch said homeless care providers have found the majority of panhandlers in Tallahassee are not actually homeless or in need of services but may be experiencing other problems like substance abuse or mental health issues.

“When we give them money at the intersections, it just exacerbates their problems,” Welch said. “All we’re saying is we would suggest to making those donations to our service providers directly so that they can actually work on a coordinated response to actually solve the problem.”

He clarified that the signs are meant to be suggestions.

“Those signs do not create any new laws. They do not create any new regulations. They do not create any new prohibitions. They are simply suggestions for the ways that folks can actually contribute to helping the people they see at panhandling intersections,” the commissioner said.

A message about new signs in Leon County greet visitors to bbcoc.org. (Screenshot/bbcoc.org)

But Leon County Commissioner David O’Keefe said these signs are a distraction and won’t stop anyone from donating directly to panhandlers.

“I really don’t see how effective it could be for a sign changing someone’s mind to whether they contribute to someone panhandling or to a homeless charity,” O’Keefe said. “I encourage everyone to do what they want with their money. If you pull up and want to give money to a panhandler, do it. If you want to give money to an organization, then do it.”

Leon County resident Greg Tish said he supports giving money to an organization over handing money to an individual.

“Any program that is out there that can help these wonderful individuals is number one in my book,” he said.

For Tish, donating to an organization offers security. He said going through a charity or other service group prevents individuals from taking advantage of him.

“When we see somebody on the side of the road, and they have that sign that they need food and they need help, and [we] start to realize that they’ve been out there for a year... Are they wanting help or are they grifting?” Tish said.

But for Soza, she said there are better actions for the city to take on the issue than posting signs.

“A real solution to that problem, I feel, is funding programs that actually reach out to people in that community and provides them with actual affordable housing that is long-term and stable,” she said.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.