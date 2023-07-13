Some over-the-air viewers may notice signal interruptions Thursday morning

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV is temporarily switching to a lower broadcast power, so some viewers will lose their over-the-air signal for the next few hours.

This will only affect viewers who use an antenna to receive their television signal.

Those who view WCTV via cable, satellite, or on a streaming platform will not be impacted during this time.

We will be back on air at full power as soon as the issue is resolved.

