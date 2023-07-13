Something Good - Undefeated state champs Franklin County AA baseball team heading to Worlds

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Franklin County AA baseball team is heading to Worlds in Mississippi on July 26!

The team is currently the undefeated state champs!

The sheriff’s office hosted them yesterday to celebrate their accomplishment and help raise money for travel, uniforms and hotels.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office posted Venmo and Cash app links on its Facebook page if you want to donate.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.