Something Good - Undefeated state champs Franklin County AA baseball team heading to Worlds

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Franklin County AA baseball team is heading to Worlds in Mississippi on July 26!

The team is currently the undefeated state champs!

The sheriff’s office hosted them yesterday to celebrate their accomplishment and help raise money for travel, uniforms and hotels.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office posted Venmo and Cash app links on its Facebook page if you want to donate.

