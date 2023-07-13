TPD: Man injured in shooting in Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood Wednesday evening

No arrests were made yet as of about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, according to TPD
(MGN)
By Ben Kaplan and Chasity Maynard
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was injured in a shooting early Wednesday evening in a residential area in the southwest section of the capital city, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

According to the TPD Watch Commander, the man was shot but expected to survive. TPD could not tell us how many times he was shot, or how many rounds were fired.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on the 2000 block of Warwick Street, just off Lake Bradford Road.

Police said while a suspect was not in custody as of Wednesday night, detectives were following leads and there was no further threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

