TPD: Man injured in shooting in Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood Wednesday evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was injured in a shooting early Wednesday evening in a residential area in the southwest section of the capital city, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

According to the TPD Watch Commander, the man was shot but expected to survive. TPD could not tell us how many times he was shot, or how many rounds were fired.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on the 2000 block of Warwick Street, just off Lake Bradford Road.

Police said while a suspect was not in custody as of Wednesday night, detectives were following leads and there was no further threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.