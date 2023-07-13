What’s Brewing - Showbiz for Kids Youth Festival in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Showbiz for Kids Youth Festival is Saturday, July 15 at Cascades Park in Tallahassee.

There will be free food for the kids and games, prizes, and live entertainment for the whole family from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Seating will be limited, so if you’re planning on attending the event organizers suggest bringing a lawn chair.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.