What’s Brewing - Showbiz for Kids Youth Festival in Tallahassee

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Jul. 13, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Showbiz for Kids Youth Festival is Saturday, July 15 at Cascades Park in Tallahassee.

There will be free food for the kids and games, prizes, and live entertainment for the whole family from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Seating will be limited, so if you’re planning on attending the event organizers suggest bringing a lawn chair.

