A few Friday afternoon storms possible after a rainy morning for some

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has your weekend forecast.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Rob Nucatola
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This weekend is shaping up to be a wet one. Rain chances sit at 70% for both Saturday and Sunday. The scattered showers & storms will not be confined to only the afternoon hours, so bring an umbrella or rain jacket before you head out the door. Still, not everyone sees the rain both days.

High temperatures this weekend will remain in the low 90s, with temperatures heating up as we head into the work week next week.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

