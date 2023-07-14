NEW: Man charged after leading multi-county chase, fleeing into Suwannee River Thursday night

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a 45-year-old man will be facing charges of fleeing and eluding for a Thursday night run from authorities near the I-10 Suwannee River Bridge.

The sheriff’s office sent deputies, K9s and a drone to assist in the search after the man parked his car on the bridge, ran down an embankment and waded into the Suwanee River to try to lose law enforcement, according to MCSO Major Epp Richardson. Authorities say the man was suffering from a mental health emergency.

UPDATE: This video shows the moment after a man, who was being chased by police, ditched his vehicle on Interstate 10, and ran into the Suwannee River. I'm told the man may have been suffering from a mental health episode. 📷: Michael and Kristy Bauer pic.twitter.com/EfWj3emnY4 — Katie Kaplan (@KatieKaplanTV) July 14, 2023

The man crossed the river to the Madison County side and then followed a hiking trail through the Twin Rivers State Forest, according to Richardson. He was captured when he emerged from the trail onto River Road, according to the MCSO spokesperson.

Richardson said charges are also pending against the man in Columbia County where the I-10 pursuit began.

