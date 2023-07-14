Plane lands on I-10 median in Suwanee County on Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small plane landed in the median of Interstate 10 near mile marker 272 Friday afternoon in Suwannee County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The pilot is not injured, FHP said. It’s unclear what event led up to the plane’s landing in the middle of the highway. WCTV is working to learn more.

Traffic is slowed in the area near the plane. Drive with caution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

