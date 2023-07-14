Rollover crash kills 20-year-old, SB U.S. Route 19 blocked near Madison and Taylor County line

GREENVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 20-year-old Perry woman has died after a rollover crash involving two cars Friday afternoon in Greenville, Fla., according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A 21-year-old Perry man was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with injuries from the wreck, too, FHP said.

The wreck took place at about 3 p.m., according to FHP. The 21-year-old man was driving a green Dodge Challenger with the 20-year-old woman riding as a passenger when they collided with a red GMC, FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw said. A 50-year-old Perry woman was driving the GMC, and her condition is unknown, Jefferson-Shaw said.

The wreck took place on U.S. Highway 19 near Southwest Mount Gilead Road, an area near where the Madison, Taylor and Jefferson County lines meet. All three counties’ sheriff departments are responding to the scene, along with FHP, Jefferson-Shaw said. Fire and emergency medical services are also on the scene, the master corporal said.

The outside southbound lane on U.S. Highway 19 is currently blocked in the area as officials work the scene, according to FHP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

