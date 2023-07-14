Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Scattered showers continue heading into the weekend

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall talks tropics and has the forecast for this weekend
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Mike McCall
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday and Sunday will feature partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. A few heavy downpours may develop and train in one location, therefore a flood watch is in effect for our western counties until 8pm Saturday.

Our temperatures this weekend will reach near 90 in some spots. The pattern begins to shift towards the middle of next week. Temperatures get hotter and rain chances decrease.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
A hiker in Alaska survived an encounter with three brown bears.
Hiker survives encounter with 3 brown bears while on trail
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall talks tropics and has the forecast for this weekend
Mike's Forecast
Subtropical Storm Don
Subtropical Storm Don forms in the Atlantic
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has your weekend forecast.
A few Friday afternoon storms possible after a rainy morning for some
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has your weekend forecast.
Rob's Forecast