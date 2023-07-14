Scattered showers continue heading into the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday and Sunday will feature partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. A few heavy downpours may develop and train in one location, therefore a flood watch is in effect for our western counties until 8pm Saturday.

Our temperatures this weekend will reach near 90 in some spots. The pattern begins to shift towards the middle of next week. Temperatures get hotter and rain chances decrease.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.