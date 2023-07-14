Something Good - Leon High School Class of 1953 celebrates in 70 year reunion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon High School class of 1953 celebrated their 70 year reunion!

It happened on June 30 at the Elk’s Lodge.

There was dinner, music and of course, reminiscing on all the mischief they got into back in the day!

Apparently, the class has a website to keep track of everyone!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.