Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Something Good - Leon High School Class of 1953 celebrates in 70 year reunion

Something Good - 70-year reunion of Leon High School Class of 1953
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon High School class of 1953 celebrated their 70 year reunion!

It happened on June 30 at the Elk’s Lodge.

There was dinner, music and of course, reminiscing on all the mischief they got into back in the day!

Apparently, the class has a website to keep track of everyone!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
A hiker in Alaska survived an encounter with three brown bears.
Hiker survives encounter with 3 brown bears while on trail
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting

Latest News

Update: Wakulla County man arrested in one-year-old’s death
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has your weekend forecast.
Rob's Forecast
What's Brewing - Jefferson County Back to School Giveaway
What’s Brewing - Jefferson County Back to School Giveaway
Traffic was backed up on I-10 near the Suwannee-Madison line after a reckless driving suspect...
NEW DETAILS: Suspect apprehended after ditching truck on I-10, wading into Suwannee River