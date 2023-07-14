Tallahassee activists present ideas to Mayor Dailey’s LGBTQ advisory council

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local activists met with Mayor Dailey’s LGBTQ advisory council Thursday night to discuss their goal of making Tallahassee a more welcoming place for the LGBTQ community.

It comes in response to recently-passed legislation in Florida, which activists say targets the LGBTQ community.

“I know I reflect a lot of people’s sentiments in this town that want to make sure this place is a better city for queer and trans people where we can live without fear of being hurt,” said Regina Joseph, a member of the Tallahassee Community Action Committee.

This push comes at a time when multiple LGBTQ advocacy groups, including Equality Florida and the Human Rights Campaign, have issued travel advisories for Florida, saying the state isn’t safe for people who identify as LGBTQ.

Jon Harris Maurer is an Equality Florida member and chair of the LGBTQ advisory council. He said he’s open to ideas activists presented at Thursday’s meeting, including drafting a resolution for Mayor Dailey and city commissioners to affirm their commitment to Tallahassee’s LGBTQ residents.

“We want to see the city of Tallahassee step up and make sure that again they’re supporting the LGBTQ community,” Maurer said.

Tallahassee Community Action Committee members said their next step is to draft a resolution and present it to the council at its next meeting in September. The council could then vote on whether or not to recommend that resolution to the mayor.

“We do want to have a resolution that really does have teeth and has the ability to make concrete changes in the lives of LGBTQ people,” Joseph said.

