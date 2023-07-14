Wakulla County investigating death of a child

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child.

A WCSO public information official confirmed to WCTV Thursday night that the office received word of the death late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Records indicate a man was arrested Thursday evening in Wakulla on murder charges. When asked about the arrest, WCSO Lt. Jeffery Yarborough said he could not speak on the arrest as the office or confirm a connection between the two events because officials are still notifying next of kin.

“I can’t confirm anything at the moment regarding the arrest. Last I spoke with an investigator we are still wrapping some things up and making some family notifications. We are currently investigating the death of a child. It was reported sometime late last night early this morning. We are still in the process of wrapping some things up and making some family notifications so I can’t release anything else right now... I want to confirm with my investigators that all familial notifications have been made before we put info out.”

Yarborough said WCSO will have more information Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.