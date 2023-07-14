Tell Me Something Good
Wakulla County investigating death of a child

The sheriff’s office said they received word of a child’s death late Wednesday or early Thursday
(MGN)
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child.

A WCSO public information official confirmed to WCTV Thursday night that the office received word of the death late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Records indicate a man was arrested Thursday evening in Wakulla on murder charges. When asked about the arrest, WCSO Lt. Jeffery Yarborough said he could not speak on the arrest as the office or confirm a connection between the two events because officials are still notifying next of kin.

Yarborough said WCSO will have more information Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

