GRAPHIC: Arrest documents detail what led up to the death of a Wakulla one-year-old

Jacob Randall Robison, 23, was arrested by the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.
Jacob Robison, 23, was arrested Thursday, July 13, in connection to the death of a 1-year old...
Jacob Robison, 23, was arrested Thursday, July 13, in connection to the death of a 1-year old in Wakulla.(Wakulla County Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Glaser
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAWDFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Court documents paint a disturbing picture of what allegedly led up to a one-year-old’s death in Wakulla County Wednesday night.

Jacob Randall Robison, 23, was arrested by the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. WCSO confirmed the arrest to WCTV on Friday.

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a Dollar General parking lot on Wednesday, after a one-year-old was unresponsive.

Detectives said they found injuries that were consistent with recent physical abuse.

Lt. Jeffrey Yarbrough with WCSO described how challenging it can be to respond to these cases.

“Homicides are extremely rare in Wakulla County, particularly homicides involving children and these are traumatic for everybody involved- be that the individuals who take the 911 calls to the investigators and the deputies, EMS personnel,” said Lt. Yarbrough.

According to the arrest warrant, the toddler’s mom was at work while Robison was watching the one-year-old girl on Wednesday. The toddler’s mom went into work at 4 p.m..

Robison and the toddler’s mom had a text exchange throughout the evening.

Around 9 p.m., Robison allegedly claimed in a text to the mom that the toddler was fighting sleep and fell off the bed. Robison allegedly said, “So if she has another knot on her head yk [you know] why.”

He sent another message that stated, “She hit hard so I’m sure there will be.”

The document stated that Robison and the toddler’s mother lived in a shed just behind Robison’s mother and stepfather’s home in Crawfordville.

When the toddler’s mother arrived home just after 10 p.m., she reportedly took a shower, ate dinner and then entered the shed where she was living.

The report said it was then that she saw her daughter in the playpen with purple lips and a blanket covering her body up her chin. When the blanket was moved, the toddler was found with bruises on her face and body, cold to the touch, limp and wasn’t breathing.

The mother called 911 just after 11 p.m. and notified dispatch that her daughter was ‘not breathing and turning blue.’ She said that she was pulling into the parking lot of Dollar General, according to the report.

Responding deputies, firefighters, and EMTs rendered aid to the toddler on scene before being transported to the hospital where the child was pronounced dead in the emergency room, per the report.

The warrant included a comment from a hospital staff member noting, ‘this was the worst case they’d ever seen.’

At the hospital, detectives reportedly found visible bruising from head to toe and documents state the child appeared to have been ‘beaten to death.’

Deputies later searched the shed and sent some potential evidence for testing.

When the toddler’s mother left for the hospital, Robison said he was following right behind her but never showed up. Instead his license plate was tracked to Albany, Ga., around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Robison was arrested on Thursday and charged with second degree murder. He is being held without bond at the Wakulla County Jail.

Robison’s family told deputies that he was recently arrested for child abuse and had anger management issues, according to the report.

WCTV confirmed with Lt. Jeff Yarbrough that the agency arrested Robinson on April 9th for child abuse. That case involves a different child than the one-year-old.

