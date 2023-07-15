Large tree branch falls through roof of Tallahassee mobile home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man in Tallahassee is counting his blessings after escaping a potentially fatal incident when a massive tree branch crashed through the roof of his home. The incident took place in the Lake Bradford Estates Mobile Home Park, located in the southwest area of the city.

Video footage shows the branch came to a halt just a few feet away from the home’s shower. The man is unscathed, but he now faces concerns about the aftermath of the incident and the lack of action taken by the park’s management.

One concerned neighbor, Willie Mae Heard, expressed her disappointment with the management’s response. When she reported the incident to them, they allegedly failed to take immediate action.

“I think it’s horrible. When I went and told her, she should have been right on it ASAP,” Heard said. “She should have come down here and looked at it. But she didn’t do anything. She just closed the door back like she doesn’t care.”

Other residents have raised concerns about management at Lake Bradford Estates. Numerous residents have come forward, speaking out about unlivable conditions, safety hazards and the apathetic attitude displayed by the park’s staff.

