Man arrested in Wakulla toddler’s death had previous domestic violence, child abuse arrests

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wakulla County court records show - and the State Attorney’s Office confirms - that a man arrested this week in the death of a toddler had prior arrests for child abuse and domestic violence.

Court records show 23-year-old Jacob Randall Robison was arrested in July 2022 on charges of domestic battery. Robison signed a deferred prosecution deal about a month later and charges were ultimately dropped in December 2022.

The Chief Assistant State Attorney for Wakulla County, Jon Fuchs, said the victim initially reported the incident, but later requested the charges be dropped. Fuchs said prosecutors offered a deferred prosecution deal instead, that required Robison to attend a batterer’s intervention program as one of its conditions.

Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office spokesman LT Jeff Yarbrough also confirmed that Robison was arrested earlier this year on April 9 on child abuse charges.

Arrest reports show Robison and a woman were both accused of child abuse for engaging in a physical confrontation while holding a child.

Fuchs said those charges have been pending and official charging documents were filed in that case Friday afternoon.

The child who died this week and that child’s mother, Fuchs stressed, are not the same as the woman and child involved in the April incident.

