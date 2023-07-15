Tell Me Something Good
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million, among highest in lottery game’s history

FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The Mega Millions top prize has grown again to an estimated $640 million after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot.

The numbers drawn late Friday night were: 10, 24, 48, 51, 66 and gold Mega Ball 15.

The estimated $640 million jackpot in the next drawing would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Tuesday night’s drawing is an estimated $328 million.

Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.

The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

