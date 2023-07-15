People hoping for relief in Florida’s property insurance crisis

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - There could soon be some relief to Florida’s property insurance crisis. State Farm this week reassured customers it plans to continue selling policies in Florida after Farmers Insurance decided to cancel 100,000 policies.

AAA said in a statement it sent non-renewal notices to a “small percentage” of policyholders. A spokesman told the Gray Florida Capital Bureau it will continue to write property insurance policies in the state.

But many people are hoping insurance companies will pass those savings quickly.

“It’s difficult,” said Bob Lauther, who owns several properties across Florida including in Apalachicola.

Lauther said he finds himself buying new policies often because the prices keep going up.

“These 25, 30, 40% increases, hopefully, that will start slowing down quickly. There’s only so many times you can absorb that kind of increase,” Lauther said.

And he’s one of the lucky ones. Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith said his insurance was dropped after Hurricane Michael.

He said he was able to get a new policy, at a price.

“It didn’t come with a lot of hoops to have to jump through. I never had an inspection for a homeowners policy, I had to have an inspection of my home. The inside, the outside, the roof,” Smith said.

Insurance agents said that’s becoming more common, especially since the cost of reinsurance is so high. That’s essentially a policy insurance companies get when insuring high-risk areas like Florida.

Bobby Bacon is the CEO of the Earl Bacon Agency, which is an independent insurance agent in Tallahassee.

He said the reason why companies like Farmers are leaving the state is because they’re not making money, despite the higher premiums.

“What we’re hoping is it gets to be a profitable, or attractive market for insurance companies so we’ll see more activity come into the marketplace,” Bacon said.

Until that happens, Lauther said he recommends everyone shop around when their policies are up.

“If you’re the type of person that just gets a letter in the mail and says ‘Oh, they’re going to increase my premium by 20%, 30%, 40%, and don’t do anything about it and don’t reach out to other people, then you’re going to get hit with that,” Lauther said.

Lawmakers are working on providing relief. There is a new law making it harder for people to sue insurance companies, which some Republicans say will eventually lower the cost.

In December, the state average of insurance premiums was more than $4,200, which is triple the national average.

