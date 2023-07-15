Tell Me Something Good
A rainy weekend before temperatures heat up next week

Meteorologist Josh Green has your tropics update and weekend forecast
By Josh Green
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly sunny to mostly cloudy today with a good chance of showers & thunderstorms. High temperatures will reach near 90, with some spots staying well below that thanks to the cloud cover and showers. Rain chances today are at 80%.

A similar setup is in store for Sunday. High temperatures will reach the low 90s in some spots with more chances for showers & storms. Rain chances are at 70%.

The pattern will start to shift as we head into the middle of the upcoming work week. Rain chances will go down while the heat gets turned up. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s by Tuesday, with upper 90s in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances during this period will run at about 20-40%.

Subtropical Storm Don continues to churn in the Central Atlantic Ocean. It poses no threat to the United States.

