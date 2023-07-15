A rainy weekend before temperatures heat up next week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly sunny to mostly cloudy today with a good chance of showers & thunderstorms. High temperatures will reach near 90, with some spots staying well below that thanks to the cloud cover and showers. Rain chances today are at 80%.

A similar setup is in store for Sunday. High temperatures will reach the low 90s in some spots with more chances for showers & storms. Rain chances are at 70%.

The pattern will start to shift as we head into the middle of the upcoming work week. Rain chances will go down while the heat gets turned up. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s by Tuesday, with upper 90s in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances during this period will run at about 20-40%.

Subtropical Storm Don continues to churn in the Central Atlantic Ocean. It poses no threat to the United States.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.