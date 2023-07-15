Tell Me Something Good
In the Spotlight: Cherry Rankin shares her cream cheese and sausage stuffed crescent rolls

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ms. Cherry Rankins joined WCTV’s In The Spotlight segment to share her cream cheese and sausage stuffed crescents.

INGREDIENTS:

14 maple breakfast sausage links casings removed

1 8oz Cream Cheese

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 cans 8oz crescent rolls

Directions:

Heat over to 375

Crumble sausage links into bite size, place in a large skillet

Cook over medium heat for 5 minutes stirring frequently, and drain.

Add sausage to cream cheese and crushed pepper in a medium bowl mix well.

Separate each can of dough into 8 triangles. Spoon the cream cheese mixture evenly onto the short sides of the dough adding about 2 tablespoons of cream cheese mixture to each.

Roll up starting at the short side of each triangle

Place point sides down on a baking sheet

Bake for 14- 16 minutes or until golden brown.

To find more recipes from Rankin, click here.

