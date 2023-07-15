Valdosta restaurant, Red Cross partner for sickle cell blood drive

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Every year, one in 365 black or African American people are born in the U.S. with Sickle cell disease. That’s why blood drives like the one held today in Valdosta are so important.

On Friday, the American Red Cross in Valdosta partnered with Big Nick’s on Baytree Road, for a Sickle cell blood drive.

“Blood donations are critically important because every two seconds, blood is needed somewhere in the United States. Especially in the summer months. We’re seeing about 50,000 less donations due to people being on vacation and whatnot, so we’re really encouraging people to get out and donate,” Jackie Shoemaker, executive director for South Central Chapter American Red Cross, said.

The American Red Cross said patients fighting sickle cell may need as many as 100 units of blood each year. So donating blood at today’s drive could possibly save several lives.

“Sickle cell patients have to go through constant blood transfusions as part of their treatments,” Shoemaker said. “So when we encourage people to come out to blood drives like this, we’re looking for those ethnicities that more closely match.”

CMV-negative blood type, is the only blood newborn babies can be transfused with. So one woman from Friday’s blood drive didn’t only help sickle cell patients, she helped babies as well.

“My blood goes to save babies. And every bag that I give, saves three babies’ lives,” Nan Fletcher, donor at the blood drive, said. “To know that I saved three babies’ lives today just gives me chills. It makes me feel like I have a purpose.”

Participants of the blood drive received a gift card to Big Nick’s as he sponsored the event. Something many of the donors was very excited about.

“Well how can you beat a Big Nick’s gift card in the first place,” Fletcher said.

