988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline marks its 1-year anniversary

(Arizona's Family)
By Amanda Rose
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For Reba Rice-Portwood, everything changed when her 22-year-old son took his own life nearly a decade ago.

“When he passed away, it really felt like over 90% of who I am died with him,” she said.

This is the kind of tragedy that the developers of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which launched a year ago today, try to prevent. Firearm suicides in particular, which make up more than half of the country’s suicides every year, went up by 8.3% from 2020 to 2021, said lifeline developer Collen Creighton. That’s the highest rate since 1968, when the CDC started collecting suicide data.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline used to be called the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It used the much longer contact number 1-800-273-TALK — but the now-shortened 988 number is supposed to be easier to remember and use.

“If something in your body breaks, call 911. That’s easy to do,” Creighton said. “So what we’re trying to do with 988 is really make that same connection. If something’s wrong with your mind, something’s wrong with your state ... then call 988.”

Despite the number change, a new poll from the National Alliance on Mental Illness shows that only 17% of those surveyed were “very” or “somewhat” familiar with 988. Americans between the ages of 18 to 29 are most likely to know about the service. LGBTQ+ Americans are twice as likely as their peers to know about it.

As knowledge and trust of the lifeline continues to grow, developers hope it can help save more lives.

“Across the board, the number of texts, the number of chats, the number of calls to the lifeline, have all increased incredibly,” Creighton said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

