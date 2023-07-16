Another very muggy day with afternoon storms Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers and storms warping up for the overnight. That will give way to partly cloudy skies and a muggy overnight in the mid to upper 70s.

Tomorrow should be similar to Saturday. Very muggy with some sun to start the day. You will still have showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. High temperature near 90. Heavy rainfall and brief gusty winds are possible with the strongest storms.

Next week drier air will work into the area, limiting rain chances to 20 or 30% Tuesday through Thursday. High temperatures are likely to reach the upper 90s these days.

A cold front will approach the area by Saturday, which will increase rain chances and slightly drop afternoon temps closer to 90.

