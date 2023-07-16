Cafe Shisha closes Tennessee Street location amid safety issues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cafe Shisha in Tallahassee recently announced it closed the doors to the W. Tennessee St. location, citing goals to improve customer safety.

“We want to make sure that everyone feels safe and comfortable when they’re at Shisha,” said manager Gary Eliasov-Hodes.

The bar and hookah lounge was known to have late-night gatherings in its parking lot and several shooting incidents over the years. Most recently, a woman was shot in the neck in the Cafe Shisha parking lot in March.

In April of 2022, another shooting took place, and in August of 2021, two people were shot; one man died.

Eliasov-Hodes said they have plans to re-open in a new location, under a new name. “We plan on moving to a lot where it’s one way in and one way out, where you’ll have to pass through security or police officers to come in,” said Eliasov-Hodes. “That way, we can shut it down at anytime if necessary.”

Staff also said they plan on working with Tallahassee Police at their new venue to create a safer environment. They are not releasing the name or location of the new place, but they estimate to be up and running within the next year.

