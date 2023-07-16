Former FSU stars host charity events in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two former Florida State football stars scored big points Saturday at events for their foundations.

Heisman Trophy Winner, 1993, Charlie Ward was at the Garnet & Gold in Governor’s Square collecting cleats for his family’s foundation.

The shoe drive kicked off a few months ago at the FSU spring football game and Ward said the foundation is closing in on its goal of 200 pairs.

The shoes will be given to Pop Warner players across the Big Bend, which Ward said will help level the playing field.

“Sometimes we don’t know the value of it until we’ve experienced it,” Ward said. “This is just a great way to be able to give back to those who may be less fortunate and may not have the opportunity to have working shoes.”

From one local product to another, former Seminole linebacker Ernie Sims’ Big HITS Foundation hosted its sixteenth annual track and field invitational at Chiles High School.

Hundreds of runners rounded the track all day, some as young as 5 years old, and Sims said all proceeds from the meet will go towards scholarships for high school athletes looking to play at the next level.

Sims played eight seasons in the NFL and is currently the linebackers coach at UCF. He said his favorite part about the event was seeing old friends and making new ones.

“The relationships that I have built and that this foundation has built over the years and the reputation that we have built, it has catapulted more relationships into the future,” Sims said. “Ultimately what we strive for is leaving a lasting impact in the community.”

Sims’ also organized a flag football game on Thursday and had a free football and cheer camp on Friday. His charity weekend concluded with a gala Saturday evening.

