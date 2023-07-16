F.R.E.S.H. holds school supplies drive-thru in St. Marks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of students in Wakulla County won’t go back to school without a backpack.

The volunteer group F.R.E.S.H., which stands for Fully Refreshing and Empowering Students Holistically, held its first of three drive-thru, school supplies distribution events Saturday morning at the Coast Charter School in St. Marks.

This is the 13th year the group has been helping kids get ready for school. This year, around 2,000 backpacks were donated to F.R.E.S.H. and organizers say they found new owners for roughly 150 at Saturday’s drive through.

“It’s amazing because you see the kids’ faces light up when you hand them the backpacks,” said event coordinator Caryl Johnson. “It’s a good feeling because we’re here to serve.”

Before 2020, F.R.E.S.H. only distributed school supplies at the Crawfordville Community Center but with school supplies prices on the rise since the pandemic, the group has made more of an effort to get out into communities.

F.R.E.S.H. will hold two more drive throughs: next Saturday morning in Panacea and at Sopchoppy City Hall on June 29. The group will also host free haircuts, physicals, food and a clothes closet at the Crawfordville Community Center on Aug. 5.

