More showers & storms on the way for Sunday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A partly sunny to mostly cloudy start to our Sunday with more showers & storms expected to develop this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s with a 70% chance of rain.

Temperatures noticeably begin to heat up on Monday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers & storms are possible. Rain chances are at 50%.

Rain chances fall off significantly after Monday, with only an isolated shower or two possible for Tuesday – Thursday. During this time, our high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s.

Temperatures begin to return to normal and better rain chances return as well heading into next weekend.

