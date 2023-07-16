Tell Me Something Good
More showers & storms on the way for Sunday afternoon

The pattern shifts from rainy to HOT over the next few days.
By Josh Green
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A partly sunny to mostly cloudy start to our Sunday with more showers & storms expected to develop this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s with a 70% chance of rain.

Temperatures noticeably begin to heat up on Monday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers & storms are possible. Rain chances are at 50%.

Rain chances fall off significantly after Monday, with only an isolated shower or two possible for Tuesday – Thursday. During this time, our high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s.

Temperatures begin to return to normal and better rain chances return as well heading into next weekend.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

