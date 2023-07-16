Tell Me Something Good
Novak Djokovic wins the first set against Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns to Denmark's Holger Rune in a men's singles match on day ten of...
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns to Denmark's Holger Rune in a men's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic won the first set of the Wimbledon final 6-1 against Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday.

Djokovic is bidding for his record-tying eighth Wimbledon singles championship and fifth in a row. Alcaraz is trying for his first trophy at the All England Club.

Djokovic wants his 24th Grand Slam title. Alcaraz wants his second.

There is plenty on the line when Djokovic and Alcaraz meet each other at Centre Court.

There’s also this: Alcaraz, a 20-year-old from Spain, is ranked No. 1, and Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, is ranked No. 2. In addition to the Wimbledon trophy, the winner will have the top ATP ranking.

This is a rematch of the showdown between Alcaraz and Djokovic in the French Open semifinals last month.

The first two sets were terrific, and each man won one. But then Alcaraz was overcome by cramping — he said later he thought nerves were the main cause — and Djokovic took the anticlimactic last two sets 6-1, 6-1.

Marketa Vondrousova won her first Grand Slam title on Saturday by defeating Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the women’s final.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

