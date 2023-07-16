Police: Tallahassee boy died after being shot, no foul play suspected

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police confirmed a boy died after being shot early Sunday morning.

Officials said the call came in around midnight from the 2200 block of Holton Street. Police have not released the child’s age, but said foul play is not suspected.

TPD also said there is no threat to the public, but the investigation is still active.

