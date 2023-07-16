Tell Me Something Good
Savory Sunday: The Ark makes its grilled buffalo chicken sandwich

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Brandon Barber stopped by the WCTV studio to cook his well-known buffalo chicken sandwich.

He also brought two very special guests with him!

To find out more about The Ark and its menu, click here.

If you’re interested in getting ahold of Barber, contact him at 850-509-0476.

