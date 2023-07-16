Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Teen arrested for attempted murder in Jackson County

Investigators said they learned there had been an altercation between the victim and the...
Investigators said they learned there had been an altercation between the victim and the 17-year-old suspect.(MGN ONLINE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A teenager was arrested after allegedly shooting a person in Marianna Saturday.

Marianna police said officers were called to the Three Rivers Apartment complex on Carters Mill Road around 7:30 p.m. for someone with a gunshot wound. Officers said when they got to the scene, they found and began helping the victim.

Investigators said they learned there had been an altercation between the victim and another person, identified as Ki’Von Clemons, 17. They said during the altercation, Clemons shot the victim with a handgun.

Officials said the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. They said Ki’Von Clemons was arrested and is charged with attempted felony murder.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
TPD makes arrest after Thursday fatal shooting at McDonald's on West Pensacola Street.
TPD: 16-year-old shot ‘in fear for his life’ in fatal Tallahassee McDonald’s shooting
Bill S. won $3.8 million in the Colorado lottery and wants to buy a new vacuum.
$3.8M lottery winner wants to buy new vacuum, gift cards for others

Latest News

FILE - In this April 10, 2013 file photo, craftsman Veetek Witkowski holds a newly assembled...
Federal appeals court to rehear arguments in Florida gun law challenge
More heat, less showers in your extended forecast.
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Monday, July 17
Andre Longmore, the suspected Henry County mass shooter, was killed in a shootout with police...
‘I’m heartbroken’: Mother of suspected Henry County shooter apologizes to neighbors
A kidnapping in Fayette County has turned into a death investigation in Clayton County.
Woman’s ex-boyfriend kidnaps her from work, kills her during standoff with police
Concerned citizens draft ordinance to protect Wakulla Springs