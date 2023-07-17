Federal appeals court to rehear arguments in Florida gun law challenge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - A federal appeals court will re-hear arguments challenging one of Florida’s laws restricting how old someone needs to be to buy a gun.

The National Rifle Association is challenging the constitutionality of the law requiring someone to be 21 to buy a rifle or any other long gun.

Federal law has that requirement for pistols. The state legislature and then Gov. Rick Scott added it to rifles and long guns in 2018, after Nikolas Cruz killed 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with an AR-15 style rifle.

Florida’s law doesn’t ban people under 21 from owning a gun, just buying one.

Florida Gun Owners director Luis Valdes said the law as it is written dismisses the rights of those under 21 who want to arm themselves.

“[The law] basically told everyone that wanted to do that, ‘No, your rights aren’t worth enough. Your life isn’t worth enough to protect. Good luck with that,’” Valdes said.

The full panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is going to hear the case, despite a 3-judge panel upholding the law in March.

Valdes said this is a good thing. He supported an attempt to repeal the law this year. He said that’s because the U.S. Supreme Court ruled gun laws need to be “consistent with historical tradition.”

“The idea of an under 21 purchase ban cannot be found historically speaking in any legal document,” Valdes said.

The March ruling disagreed and kept Florida’s law on the books. Prevent Gun Violence Florida president Patti Brigham said the ruling makes sense.

“21 years old is the adult legal age. 18-year-olds are not yet fully formed adults,” Brigham said.

GIFFORDS Law Center Deputy Chief Counsel David Pucino said he’s disappointed the court will hear the appeal again, especially since there’s a similar law on the federal books for pistols.

“Recognize at the federal level people who are in this age range, 18-,19-, 20-years-old, pose a much-heightened risk of committing an act of gun violence if they are able to access a firearm,” Pucino said.

A new hearing hasn’t been scheduled, according to federal court documents.

Florida is one of 10 states that ban most people under 21 from buying a long gun. Alabama and Georgia don’t have any age restrictions on the books.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.