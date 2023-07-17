Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

The heat is ramping up this week

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest forecast
Much drier this week with feels like temperatures over 105.
By Rob Nucatola and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The faucets are getting closed a bit this week. And that means more hot and for longer periods each day. There should still be some afternoon showers, but not like we’ve been getting.

Highs in the middle 90s and up. Heat index values 105 and up. Rain chances 40% or lower.

Watch the video above for the latest.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
TPD makes arrest after Thursday fatal shooting at McDonald's on West Pensacola Street.
TPD: 16-year-old shot ‘in fear for his life’ in fatal Tallahassee McDonald’s shooting
Bill S. won $3.8 million in the Colorado lottery and wants to buy a new vacuum.
$3.8M lottery winner wants to buy new vacuum, gift cards for others

Latest News

Much drier this week with feels like temperatures over 105.
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Monday, July 17
A few showers for your Monday, followed by oppressive heat.
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 16
A few showers for your Monday, followed by oppressive heat.
Rain chances lower Monday, while heat is ramping up
The pattern shifts from rainy to HOT over the next few days.
More showers & storms on the way for Sunday afternoon