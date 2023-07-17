The heat is ramping up this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The faucets are getting closed a bit this week. And that means more hot and for longer periods each day. There should still be some afternoon showers, but not like we’ve been getting.

Highs in the middle 90s and up. Heat index values 105 and up. Rain chances 40% or lower.

