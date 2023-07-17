Henry County mass shooting victims identified, suspect dead, authorities say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a nearly 24-hour manhunt, the man accused of shooting and killing four people Saturday in a Henry County subdivision was shot and killed by law enforcement officers after a shootout on Sunday.

“The monster is dead,” Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said during a press conference on Sunday.

“The citizens of Hampton, the county of Henry, the metro Atlanta area, and the entire state of Georgia can breathe a little easier tonight. The suspect is off our streets.”

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Andre Longmore, is accused of opening fire in the Dogwood Lakes area at about 10:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Andre Longmore (Atlanta News First)

On Sunday, a Henry County Deputy made contact with the vehicle the suspect was driving and requested backup at around 1:30 p.m. When Clayton County officers responded, they learned the suspect ran to a nearby wood line.

Officers were then led to an apartment building on Wagon Wheel Court in Jonesboro. When officers got there, the suspect tried to run again and gunfire was exchanged, Scandrett said.

“Gunfire was subsequently exchanged, leaving Longmore fatally wounded,” the Clayton County Police Department said in a statement.

>> Watch the full press conference:

Henry County mass shooting victims identified, suspect confirmed dead

They said two Clayton County Police officers and one Henry County Sheriff’s deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

“This collaborative law enforcement effort assists to reestablish a sense of comfort for citizens in the surrounding area, knowing this deadly suspect is no longer a threat,” Clayton County police said in a statement.

The victims were identified as Scott Leavitt, 67, Shirley Leavitt, 66, Steve Blizzard, 65, and Ronald Jeffers, 66.

Hampton City Manager Alex Cohila said the last 36 hours have been surreal.

“When we came yesterday, we had no idea that tragedy would befall this tranquil and peaceful community,” he said. “Yesterday will certainly go down as one of the saddest in the 150-year history of this city.”

Two of the people killed were married, according to a family friend who launched an online fundraiser. She said the couple, who were in their 60s, had lived in Dogwood Lakes for 15 years and were looking forward to retirement.

Dawn Longmore, the suspect’s aunt, told Atlanta News First that her nephew previously served in the military and was dealing with mental health issues.

A candlelight vigil will be held Monday at Terry Jones Depot Park in Hampton at 7:30 p.m.

