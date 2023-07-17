Lower rain chances Tuesday, highs approaching upper 90s

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The bottom line, this week is going to be HOT with limited showers to cool us off in the afternoon.

A few showers or storms this evening. One storm in Wakulla County led to tree damage due to a downburst (a quick rush of wind from a dying storm). The evening showers will start to diminish, and the skies will clear overnight lows in the 70s.

Tomorrow high temperatures will be back in the upper 90s. Heat index values will be in the low 100s. Dry mid-level air will lead to a mostly sunny afternoon for Big Bend and South Georgia. A few spotty coastal storms are possible, but overall rain chances look low.

Wednesday and Thursday will remain mostly dry, temperatures in the upper 90s, feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Lows in the low 70s. Better rain chances are back later this week as a cold front stalls over the southeast U.S. JUST to our north. Highs in the low 90s.

Watch the video above for the latest.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.