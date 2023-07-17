Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Lower rain chances Tuesday, highs approaching upper 90s

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the latest forecast
More heat, less showers in your extended forecast.
By Mike McCall and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The bottom line, this week is going to be HOT with limited showers to cool us off in the afternoon.

A few showers or storms this evening. One storm in Wakulla County led to tree damage due to a downburst (a quick rush of wind from a dying storm). The evening showers will start to diminish, and the skies will clear overnight lows in the 70s.

Tomorrow high temperatures will be back in the upper 90s. Heat index values will be in the low 100s. Dry mid-level air will lead to a mostly sunny afternoon for Big Bend and South Georgia. A few spotty coastal storms are possible, but overall rain chances look low.

Wednesday and Thursday will remain mostly dry, temperatures in the upper 90s, feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Lows in the low 70s. Better rain chances are back later this week as a cold front stalls over the southeast U.S. JUST to our north. Highs in the low 90s.

Watch the video above for the latest.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
TPD makes arrest after Thursday fatal shooting at McDonald's on West Pensacola Street.
TPD: 16-year-old shot ‘in fear for his life’ in fatal Tallahassee McDonald’s shooting
Bill S. won $3.8 million in the Colorado lottery and wants to buy a new vacuum.
$3.8M lottery winner wants to buy new vacuum, gift cards for others

Latest News

More heat, less showers in your extended forecast.
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Monday, July 17
Much drier this week with feels like temperatures over 105.
The heat is ramping up this week
Much drier this week with feels like temperatures over 105.
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Monday, July 17
A few showers for your Monday, followed by oppressive heat.
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 16