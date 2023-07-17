Rain chances lower Monday, while heat is ramping up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers and storms from earlier are winding down, and you will be left with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies overnight. Low temperatures will remain muggy and warm in the mid-70s.

We will start your workweek off quiet with partly sunny skies, but dry. A few storms will develop in the afternoon, but this is a day when most of us stay dry. The chance of rain is running at 40%. temperatures will be back in the mid-90s, with feels-like temperatures in the low 100s., we will be close to heat advisory criteria, especially if showers and clouds stay limited.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday high pressure will work in from the west. Expect most afternoons to be rain-free and mostly sunny. This will allow temperatures to reach the upper 90s. When you factor in humidity Wednesday and Thursday the heat index will approach 110 these days. Stay cool and stay hydrated.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday the better chance of rain will return as a weak cold front will stall over the area. This will also keep highs slightly cooler in the low 90s.

Watch the video above for the latest.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.