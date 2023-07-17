What’s Brewing - Tallahassee Downtown Concert Series

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The next free Downtown Concert Series at Cascades Park in Tallahassee is happening Saturday, July 22.

The event will feature the Florida native band “The Hails,” and the opener will be local FSU student and singer, Sofia Camile.

The concert will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the amphitheater.

For more information head to the Visit Tallahassee website.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.