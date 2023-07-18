Residents boo, yell after Wakulla commission passes on citizen springs protection proposal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chaos broke out at Monday night’s Wakulla County Commission meeting as dozens of citizens packed the room to push for increased regulations to protect Wakulla Springs from pollution.

Residents brought a proposed ordinance on springs protection to the commission, with help from Commissioner Chuck Hess, who put the item on the agenda. But the meeting reached a boiling point when no commissioner would second a motion by Hess to consider the citizens’ ordinance, meaning there would be no formal discussion on the proposal.

Wakulla County citizens began booing and yelling as the motion hung in the air. Some got up out of their seats and walked to the front of the room, sitting in front of the commissioners’ desks in protest. Others went even further, approaching commissioners up close and arguing in their faces. Three citizens were escorted out by law enforcement.

About two dozen spoke during public comment in favor of the ordinance throughout the meeting. Many returned to the podium multiple times to voice their disapproval of the four commissioners who did not support it.

“You guys were elected to protect us,” one citizen said. “And really, right now I could cry. You all make me sick.”

One of their demands is that no new developments be built on top of an entrance to the Wakulla cave system. But Commissioner Ralph Thomas argued a surveyor licensed by the state would need to determine exactly where those cave entrances are. He said paying one to map the entire cave system is not financially feasible.

“Your agenda item had something that we can’t prove,” Thomas said. “We can’t legally prove it.”

The controversy stems from a proposal last year for Southwest Georgia Gas to build a gas station at the intersection of U.S. 319 and State Road 267, which was later withdrawn. Critics say the gas station would have been right above underwater caves that feed into Wakulla Springs.

Previously, the county was in the process of adopting an ordinance creating stricter regulations around the springs, which critics argued didn’t go far enough. However, at the county’s June 5 commission meeting, it was announced that the Florida Department of Environmental Protection would not approve this ordinance. Therefore, commissioners voted to abandon the ordinance. Now, the only protective ordinance on the books is from 1994.

