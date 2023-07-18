Tell Me Something Good
Cooking with Ashley: Salmon Bites with Cajun Tartar Sauce

Chef Ashley Douglas creates a twist on a salmon dish, with a flavorful sauce.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas joins Eyewitness News at Noon to share her tasty recipe for salmon bites with Cajun tartar sauce.

Salmon Bites:

- 2 salmon filets (cut into cubes)

- 2 cups of flour

- 1/2 cup water

- 1/2 tbsp adobo seasoning

- 1/2 tbsp garlic powder

- 1/2 tbsp onion

- 1 tsp black pepper

- 1/2 tbsp old bay

- 1/2 tsp complete seasoning

Into a medium mixing bowl, add flour, water, and all seasonings mentioned on the ingredient list. Wisk together until smooth. Add more water only if needed. Take a large skillet and add 2 inches of canola oil. Heat skillet over high to medium heat. Once grease is hot, add salmon cubes into a wet mixture and coat them well. Place them one by one in the hot grease. The salmon will try to stick together in the grease, use cooking utensil to try to keep them separated. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes on both sides. Then drain on a wire rack or a dish with paper towels. Rest for 5 minutes, then enjoy!

Cajun Tartar Sauce:

- 1 cup of mayonnaise

- 2 tbsp sweet pickle cubes or sweet relish

- 2 tsp red wine vinegar

- 1 tsp black pepper

- 1 tsp onion powder

- 2 tsp Cajun seasoning

- 1 tsp smoked paprika

Mix well and chill in refrigerator for 20 minutes.

