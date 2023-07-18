Tell Me Something Good
Federal judge hears challenge to Florida’s Interests of Foreign Countries law

New Florida law banning some foreign land ownership draws pushback
By Cody Butler
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - A federal judge heard arguments Tuesday challenging a new Florida law restricting some people from owning property.

Florida’s new law bans several countries and ranking people in their governments from owning land within 10 miles of military bases and other critical infrastructure, such as airports. The law includes misdemeanor charges for Cuba, Venezuela, Syria, Iran and North Korea. The charge is a felony for China.

Republicans said this law will help protect the United States from “countries of concern.” But a number of advocacy groups say the law is discriminatory and are suing the state in federal court over the legislation.

The Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund is one of the groups suing Florida over the legislation. Li said the law reminds her of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882.

“What will it mean for someone who looks vaguely Asian to step foot into a real estate agent’s office?” Li said.

She said it could violate the Constitution and the fair housing act.

The bill sponsor, Sen. Jay Collins, (R) Tampa, told senators during the legislative session this law doesn’t affect the average Chinese citizen.

“A state’s power to apply its law exclusively to its alien inhabitants as a class has narrow limits,” Collins said during a March 14 hearing.

Collins said with 21 military bases across the state, Florida needs to have a law like this on the books.

“It strikes a cord of security in the long term. We all wish the world would be a perfect place, but it simply is not. I think we have to be aware and take people seriously,” Collins said.

There are 20 states with similar laws, including six approved this year.

The judge is expected to issue a ruling on the challenge to Florida’s law another day.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

