Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Man accused of climbing atop crowd of Jan. 6 rioters and assaulting police

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man is accused of climbing atop a crowd of rioters during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and striking police officers in the head and face with a baton, his fists and a wooden pole.

Richard Markey, 38, of Wolcott, faces charges of assaulting a federal officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon, obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder, and disorderly or disruptive conduct, as well as other federal crimes. He appeared Monday in U.S. District Court in New Haven.

A voice message and a text were left seeking comment with his attorney, Robert M. Frost Jr.

Federal prosecutors say Markey was among a crowd of rioters that attempted to breach a line of police in an exterior archway, or tunnel, leading to an exterior door of the Capitol. Surveillance footage from the scene shows a man later identified as Markey “abruptly emerging from the riotous mob near the south side of the tunnel, climbing on top of other rioters, and holding what appears to be a police baton,” according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

Video footage then shows Markey “pushing himself toward the police line, raising the baton, and striking at law enforcement,” federal prosecutors said. After losing the baton during the melee, Markey continued to strike at police with his fists, according to court documents.

Markey is also accused of later pulling a wooden pole away from a police officer and using it to strike at police with such force that it snapped. He is also accused of pulling, pushing and kicking at police officers’ protective shields while shouting “oath breaker.”

Court documents indicate Markey was initially identified by an anonymous tip sent to the FBI. His identity was later confirmed by his employer.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for alleged crimes related to the Capitol breach, according to officials. The mob was trying to stop Congress from certifying the presidential election results for Democrat Joe Biden over incumbent Republican Donald Trump, authorities have said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
TPD makes arrest after Thursday fatal shooting at McDonald's on West Pensacola Street.
TPD: 16-year-old shot ‘in fear for his life’ in fatal Tallahassee McDonald’s shooting
Bill S. won $3.8 million in the Colorado lottery and wants to buy a new vacuum.
$3.8M lottery winner wants to buy new vacuum, gift cards for others

Latest News

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no one wins Monday
File - The child was taken to a hospital in Chicago with injuries including multiple facial...
Boy thrown from carnival ride at Illinois community festival
Child thrown from carnival ride is "unacceptable"
Airplane slide found 'bigger than a car'