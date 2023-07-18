One year since 988, local call center reports 24% increase in calls

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s been one year since 211 Big Bend joined service centers across the country in launching a 988 number for suicide prevention, and the call center in Tallahassee said it’s seen a 24% increase in calls over the last year.

Stephen Sardelis, the call center’s director of hotline services, said the call center typically receives 20 to 25 calls on 988, up from about 10 to 15 per day last year.

While the phones are ringing more, volunteers at the call center haven’t let up. Deputy Director of Hotline Services Mason Sapp said the call center has maintained an answering rate of around 90% - much higher than Florida’s overall rate of 75%.

The staff said the new 988 number is much more convenient than the old, 10-digit hotline. But suicide remains an issue. Over 3,000 people die by suicide across Florida each year.

Sardelis says improvements to the system can still be made.

“The 988 calls route based on your phone number and the area code in your phone number,” Sardelis said. “It is particularly challenging when we get calls from somebody from our neck of the woods that isn’t actually calling from here.”

Sardelis said this is a problem across the country that is being worked on. He said it shouldn’t discourage people from calling the hotline.

“Although we may not be able to reach through the phone and make changes in your life to help you, we’re still here to help you speak about what’s going wrong in your life, and hopefully resolve some of the crisis that’s maybe occurring in your mind,” Sardelis said.

Calls made to 988 are free, confidential and can be made 24 hours a day. You can also call on behalf of someone else who may be in crisis.

