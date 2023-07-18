Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - Woman befriends dedicated nurse, celebrates her two published books

Something Good - Woman befriends dedicated nurse, celebrates her two published books
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today’s story is a heartwarming tale of friendship!

Rhett Devane shared these photos of her and Betty Udofiah.

The two first met when Betty was Rhett’s nurse over 16 years ago. Since then, they’ve become close friends, encouraging each other and sharing a mutual love for storytelling.

When Betty retired after 30 years in healthcare, she published two books! Rhett was there to celebrate, sharing that friendship is the ultimate something good in this lifetime.

